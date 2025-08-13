UK Lawyers for “Israel” Accused of Intimidation in New SRA Complaint

By Staff, Agencies

Declassified UK has revealed that the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) and the European Legal Support Center (ELSC) have lodged a 114-page complaint to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) accusing UK Lawyers for “Israel” (UKLFI) of using legal threats to silence pro-Palestine advocacy.

The complaint cites UKLFI’s role in the February 2023 removal of a decade-old display of Gaza children’s artwork from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

While UKLFI claimed the move followed patient complaints, a freedom of information request showed none were received.

PILC and ELSC allege UKLFI’s tactics amount to Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) and breach professional conduct rules.

Since 2022, they say, UKLFI has targeted at least eight UK-based organisations, including the Cornelius Cardew Concerts Trust, whose Palestine solidarity event was canceled after receiving a warning letter, and the Falastin Film Festival, which faced last-minute legal threats.

The submission argues UKLFI operates like a regulated law firm while avoiding SRA oversight and calls for the suspension of its director, solicitor Caroline Turner.

“We will not allow legal threats to shut down the public’s right to speak out on Palestine,” said PILC solicitor Paul Heron.

The SRA, which issued guidance in 2022 warning against SLAPPs, has been urged to set a precedent by fully investigating Turner and UKLFI’s activities.