Qalibaf to Netanyahu: Iran has Defeated Far Bigger Foes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the “Israeli” prime minister that the Iranian nation has, throughout the course of history, defeated adversaries of far greater animosity and battlefield expertise than the Zionist entity.

Historically, the Iranian people have confronted far bigger enemies and consigned them to “the dustbin of history,” Qalibaf wrote in a message on his account on X, former Twitter, on Wednesday.

The entity’s officials, the top legislator added, had “become helpless and confused” in the face of the nation’s insight and strategic discernment.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a strong rebuttal to earlier claims by the “Israeli” premier Benjamin Netanyahu about the status of water provision and supplies in the Islamic Republic, which the former denounced as both misleading and hypocritical.

He cited several instances of “Israel”, itself, suffering from a water crisis owing to its mismanagement.

According to Qalibaf, due to “Israeli” officials’ ignorant policies some villages across the occupied Palestinian territories received just 12 hours of water per week; thousands of hectares of farmland and orchards had dried up; rivers had been depleted; and crop yields had dropped sharply.

Even the “Israeli” own finance minister has formally recognized drought as the primary challenge, the official added.

He also referenced the entity’s using water deprivation as a weapon against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and “Tel Aviv’s” imposed war on Iran in June, during which “Israeli” warplanes struck a main water pipeline in the capital Tehran.

"The 21st-century Nazis struck the main water artery of northern Tehran in Tajrish in broad daylight with missiles, aiming to bring the capital to a state of water scarcity.”

“These same criminals have long been the world’s number-one water thieves.”

The official, therefore, concluded that "echoes of ‘Israeli’ officials’ crimes have always been louder than their nonsense.”