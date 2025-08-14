No Interference in Lebanon: Larijani Urges Politicians to Differentiate Between Friends, Foes

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], Ali Larijani dismissed claims of Iranian interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, urging Lebanese leaders to discern friends from foes.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Larijani conveyed that his visit carries a message of support for the independence and strength of regional countries.

In response to US demands for the disarmament of Lebanese resistance groups, he stated that Lebanon is capable of charting its own course.

“Countries outside Lebanon should not dictate to Lebanon. The Lebanese nation is a wise nation and can decide for itself, and any decision that the Lebanese government makes in consultation with the Resistance is respected by us,” he stated.

Larijani also addressed the Lebanese government’s recent acceptance of US calls to disarm the resistance, encouraging Lebanon to value those who defend the country against "Israeli" aggression.

“Be careful that 'Israel' does not impose on you through other means what it could not achieve through war. They want to use propaganda to reverse the roles of friend and enemy. The Resistance is a national asset of Lebanon and of all Islamic countries. Your enemy is 'Israel', which attacked you, and your friend is the one who resisted 'Israel', so value them,” he warned.

He urged internal dialogue in Lebanon to resolve divisions on the weapons of the resistance.

“The Lebanese government should speak with its various sects and reach a conclusion. The one interfering in Lebanon’s affairs is the one who, from thousands of kilometers away, gives you a plan and a timetable for action. We have not given you any plan.”

The SNSC secretary underscored that Iran never treats its Lebanese allies as tools, and the Lebanese resistance doesn’t require guidance from others.

Larijani, who previously served as Iran’s parliament speaker, highlighted that the Axis of Resistance in the region was formed not by foreign directives but as a response to occupation and aggression.

“If you look at the history of the Resistance, you will see it has always arisen in opposition to foreign currents. In Lebanon, when 'Israel' took Beirut, Hezbollah was formed; when Iraq was occupied by America, the Resistance movement emerged; in Yemen, when it was bombed, Resistance arose.”

On the prospect of Iran providing military support to Lebanon if "Israel" attacks again, he stated that “if the Lebanese government requests military assistance from us, we will help.”

Larijani, who visited Lebanon on the back of a trip to Iraq, held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday morning.