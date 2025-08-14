Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel’s” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen

“Israel’s” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of one person in an "Israeli" drone strike targeting a car in the town of Hadatha, in the Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon.

Earlier, an "Israeli" drone reportedly launched two missiles at a car on the Hadatha-Haris Road.

The Health Ministry had also stated earlier in the day that "an 'Israeli' enemy drone strike on a motorcycle last night in the town of Zebqine, in the Tyre district, lightly wounded two people."

As part of its ongoing violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, the "Israeli" outpost at Ruweisat Al-Alam opened fire with bursts of machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba in the morning, repeating the attack at around 7 p.m. local time, according to reports.

Just a day ago, three people were injured in an "Israeli" drone strike on the fishermen’s port in the southern town of Naqoura, according to the Ministry of Health’s final casualty count.

Since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024, "Israel" has violated Lebanon's sovereignty over 3,500 times, yet the Lebanese government has simultaneously ramped up pressure to end Hezbollah's military autonomy.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen

“Israel’s” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen

3 hours ago
No Interference in Lebanon: Larijani Urges Politicians to Differentiate Between Friends, Foes

No Interference in Lebanon: Larijani Urges Politicians to Differentiate Between Friends, Foes

3 hours ago
Lebanese Public Stands Firm: Resistance Must Stay Armed Without a Defense Strategy

Lebanese Public Stands Firm: Resistance Must Stay Armed Without a Defense Strategy

one day ago
Hezbollah Condemns US Decision Against Venezuelan Pres., Affirms Solidarity with Maduro

Hezbollah Condemns US Decision Against Venezuelan Pres., Affirms Solidarity with Maduro

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 14-08-2025 Hour: 12:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot