“Israel’s” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of one person in an "Israeli" drone strike targeting a car in the town of Hadatha, in the Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon.

Earlier, an "Israeli" drone reportedly launched two missiles at a car on the Hadatha-Haris Road.

The Health Ministry had also stated earlier in the day that "an 'Israeli' enemy drone strike on a motorcycle last night in the town of Zebqine, in the Tyre district, lightly wounded two people."

As part of its ongoing violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, the "Israeli" outpost at Ruweisat Al-Alam opened fire with bursts of machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba in the morning, repeating the attack at around 7 p.m. local time, according to reports.

Just a day ago, three people were injured in an "Israeli" drone strike on the fishermen’s port in the southern town of Naqoura, according to the Ministry of Health’s final casualty count.

Since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024, "Israel" has violated Lebanon's sovereignty over 3,500 times, yet the Lebanese government has simultaneously ramped up pressure to end Hezbollah's military autonomy.