- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Abir Qanso
In a merciless and silent world, children in Gaza continue to die because of hunger as "Israeli" genocide turned the beseiged enclave into a hell on earth.
Comments
- Related News