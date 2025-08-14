Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition

Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso

In a merciless and silent world, children in Gaza continue to die because of hunger as "Israeli" genocide turned the beseiged enclave into a hell on earth.

Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition

 

Israel Palestine Gaza children

Comments

  1. Related News
Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition

Gaza Records Highest-Ever Number of Children with Acute Malnutrition

3 hours ago
Lebanese Public Stands Firm: Resistance Must Stay Armed Without a Defense Strategy

Lebanese Public Stands Firm: Resistance Must Stay Armed Without a Defense Strategy

one day ago
Gaza War’s Hidden Toll on “Israeli” Forces

Gaza War’s Hidden Toll on “Israeli” Forces

one day ago
Liberating Lebanese Land: A National Commitment Across Generations

Liberating Lebanese Land: A National Commitment Across Generations

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 14-08-2025 Hour: 12:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot