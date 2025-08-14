“Israel” Made Famine Martyrs 235 Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from famine and malnutrition in the besieged enclave has climbed to 235, including 106 children, as the humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

Under the ongoing tightened blockade, complete closure of crossings, and the "Israeli" occupation’s ban on the entry of food and medicine, hospitals and health centers across Gaza are facing an unprecedented crisis. More than 2.4 million civilians, including over 1.2 million children, are enduring severe hunger and malnutrition.

According to official ministry data, the martyrs include 129 adults, among them 19 women, 75 elderly individuals, and 35 men over the age of 18.

The ministry’s figures reveal alarming trends:

- 40,000 infants under the age of one are suffering from malnutrition and face life-threatening conditions.

- 250,000 children under the age of five are experiencing acute food shortages that put their lives at immediate risk.

- 1.2 million children under the age of 18 are living in severe food insecurity.

Health officials warn that without urgent and sustained humanitarian access, the death toll will continue to rise, as Gaza’s population faces one of the most severe hunger crises in modern history.

The starvation crisis is not limited to patients; medical staff themselves report symptoms of malnourishment. Aid workers say they are witnessing people “wasting away” among their teams, threatening their ability to provide care.

Beyond the immediate losses, Gaza’s starvation leaves lasting harm — children face lifelong health issues, the sick recover slowly, and hospitals remain overwhelmed.

“Every one of our patients that we’re operating on has some level of malnourishment,” said Dr. Fadlallah “I can tell you firsthand that everybody in Gaza is hungry, everybody.”