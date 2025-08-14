YAF Target “Lod” Airport with Palestine 2 Hypersonic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced they carried out a qualitative military operation targeting “Lod” Airport, in response to the ongoing genocide and siege in Gaza.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear fighters, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting “Lod” Airport in the occupied Yaffa region using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and suspending airport operations.

The Yemeni Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments on the ground in Gaza and reaffirm their full confidence in the capability of the heroic Mujahideen from all factions to confront the enemy’s moves and resist its plans.

They stress that, Allah willing, the resistance will once again thwart the occupation entity’s attempt to seize Gaza and displace its people—just as they defeated the previous aggressive operation, “Chariots of Gideon,” and those that came before it.

With Allah's help, we will remain with you and by your side until victory, utilizing all our available capabilities. We will escalate our support operations until the aggression against you stops and the siege is lifted.