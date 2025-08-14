- Home
Hezbollah SG Receives Iran’s Larijani
By Staff
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Ali Larijani, along with his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Sayyed Mojtaba Amani.
Sheikh Qassem renewed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continued support for Lebanon and its Resistance against the “Israeli” occupation, as well as its firm stance alongside Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and independence.
He further emphasized the deep brotherly ties between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples.
