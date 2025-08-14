- Home
Virginia Standoff: Three Deputies Injured While Serving Warrants
By Staff, Agencies
Three sheriff’s deputies in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, were injured on Wednesday during an attempt to serve warrants and a protective order on a local man, leading to an hours-long standoff before the suspect’s arrest.
The incident took place in Gretna and prompted a large emergency response, with law enforcement, medics, and firefighters rushing to the scene.
US Rep. John McGuire confirmed the shooting early on, offering “thoughts and prayers” to the wounded deputies and their families.
Authorities later identified the suspect as James Andreu Lehnerd. Sheriff Mike Taylor said the deputies were met with gunfire when attempting to serve warrants for brandishing a firearm and trespassing.
The officers sustained superficial shrapnel wounds; one was hospitalized as a precaution.
“All three are well,” Taylor noted, though they were “shaken up” and now beginning the recovery process. After a tense standoff, Lehnerd surrendered to police and is expected to face multiple serious charges.
