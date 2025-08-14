Iran Labels ‘Greater Israel’ A Diabolical Scheme by Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Iran Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of recent remarks made by "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning his aspirations for realization of the so-called "Greater 'Israel'" scheme.

In a statement on Wednesday, spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the scheme as an unmistakable declaration of the occupation entity’s intention to extend its occupation over independent nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Such ambitions, he added, represented a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of the international law.

Baghaei highlighted the entity’s persistent violations and atrocities, particularly its ongoing occupation and systemic killings in historic Palestine.

“The admission by 'Israeli' premier that he sees himself as carrying a ‘historical and spiritual mission’ to realize the diabolical idea is a clear indication of a fascist intent.”

Realization of such plot would translate into violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of regional countries and imposition of occupation over Muslim nations, the official warned.

According to the spokesperson, such ambitions had to be firmly condemned by the UN secretary-general, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], and all governments as a blatant breach of the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and the peremptory norms of the international law.

Baghaei also drew attention to the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where "Israel" has been waging a war of genocide since October 2023 and using starvation as a weapon of war.

He pointed to the widespread targeting of innocent Palestinians and the deliberate imposition of hunger and thirst upon the coastal sliver’s population.

The official urged Arab and Muslim countries to act swiftly to ensure essential aid reaches Gaza. He emphasized supporting their right to resist occupation and apartheid, ending the genocide, and holding Zionist perpetrators fully accountable.