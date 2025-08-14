Maduro Hails Russia’s Resilience under Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that Russia has emerged victorious on all fronts in the standoff with the West, which is trying to dominate the global economy and violates international law.

Maduro emphasized that Moscow has managed to defy numerous sanctions imposed by Western countries over Ukraine.

The West has introduced a record number of sanctions against Russia over the past decade targeting Russia’s finance, energy, defense, and technology sectors, as well as many individuals, officials, and companies.

During his TV program Con Maduro +, the Venezuelan president spoke out against policies of economic blockade and forced restrictions, stressing that “the Russian economy has demonstrated great resilience, withstood all the missiles of sanctions, and won the victory.”

“Russia and Putin won the economic war, the military war, the political war, and the diplomatic war,” Maduro said, praising Moscow’s resilience in the face of international pressure.

The Venezuelan leader has decried policies of unilateral sanctions, criticizing international institutions such as the World Trade Organization [WTO] and the UN for their “ineffectiveness.”

The Bolivarian Republic has been subjected to a wide range of economic restrictions imposed by the US and its allies, targeting the nation’s oil industry, financial sector, and senior government officials.