South Sudan Rejects “Israel’s” Reported Plan to Expel Gaza Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

South Sudan’s government has firmly denied reports that it is in talks with “Israel” to accept Palestinians forcibly displaced from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Media outlets reported that “Israel” sought to relocate Palestinians from war-ravaged Gaza to the East African nation as part of a broader scheme to depopulate the enclave and clear the way for its military operations against Hamas.

“These claims are baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan,” the country’s Foreign Ministry declared in a statement on Wednesday.

“Israel” was among the first to recognize South Sudan’s independence in 2011, and last month hosted its foreign minister, Monday Semaya Kumba, during an official visit.

However, despite its oil wealth, South Sudan remains crippled by decades of civil war that killed over 2 million people, leaving the nation in no position to absorb refugees from Gaza.

Palestinians, human rights groups and much of the international community have condemned “Israel’s” proposals as a thinly veiled attempt at ethnic cleansing in violation of international law.

Critics argue that any mass displacement would serve the far-right agenda of permanently seizing Gaza, reestablishing illegal settlements, and denying Palestinians the right to return to their homeland.

Even as “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly suggests removing Gaza’s civilian population before launching full-scale military attacks, Palestinians overwhelmingly reject resettlement, viewing it as part of a long-term strategy to erase their national identity.

Those desperate to flee the ongoing genocide and famine conditions in Gaza are also unlikely to choose South Sudan, one of the world’s most unstable nations.

The country’s history of conflict, religious and ethnic tensions and harsh conditions make it an unsafe refuge—especially for Palestinians, who could face discrimination in the predominantly Christian and animist south that fought against the Arab-Muslim north during its own independence war.

The reported scheme reflects the broader pattern of “Israel” using war and humanitarian crisis to engineer demographic changes, further entrenching its control over occupied Palestinian land while ignoring calls for justice, accountability and the protection of Palestinian rights.