Iran’s Vice President Begins Central Asia Visit to Cement Strategic Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref is in Kyrgyzstan at the head of a senior government delegation, marking the start of a two-day visit aimed at strengthening Iran’s role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and expanding regional cooperation with key Central Asian partners.

Landing in the lakeside resort city of Cholpon Ata, where the annual EAEU Prime Ministers’ Meeting is being held, Aref Thursday joined leaders from the union’s five member states — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and host nation Kyrgyzstan.

Following the summit in Kyrgyzstan, Aref will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for high-level bilateral talks focused on transit, trade, and logistics cooperation — central pillars of Iran’s strategy to enhance its economic footprint in the region amid ongoing Western sanctions.

Speaking to reporters at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport prior to departure, Aref underscored that boosting relations with neighboring and regional countries, particularly in Eurasia, remains a top foreign policy priority for the Islamic Republic.

Aref touched on deep-rooted cultural and historical ties with many of these countries, saying "these commonalities require the level of relations to rise in all fields, which we have achieved great success in the past year”.

Aref’s visit comes at a pivotal time for Iran’s regional diplomacy. In 2024, Tehran was granted observer status in the EAEU, and officials have since finalized a free trade agreement with the bloc, which is expected to lower tariffs and enhance trade in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to logistics and mining.

At the summit in Cholpon Ata, EAEU leaders are expected to assess the bloc’s performance over the past year and discuss mechanisms to deepen integration — including with observer countries like Iran.

Aref is scheduled to deliver remarks during the main session and hold sideline meetings with regional prime ministers to discuss mutual interests and follow up on bilateral agreements.

Iran’s cooperation with the Eurasian Union has grown significantly in the past year, Aref said, noting particularly strong collaboration in border coordination, transport corridors, and customs operations. “We are now working on mechanisms to pave the way for Iran’s permanent membership in the union.”

The first vice president is accompanied by several senior officials, including the minister of industry, mines and trade, the secretary of the cabinet, and other high-ranking aides, signaling Tehran’s seriousness in forging closer ties with Central Asian economies.