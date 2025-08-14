Millions Join Arbaeen Pilgrimage in Karbala as Global Mourning for Imam Hussein [AS] Peaks

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Muslims from across the world have gathered in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, to mark Arbaeen — the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

Pilgrims, many arriving on foot from different directions, poured into the shrine of Imam Hussein [AS] to honor his enduring legacy as a symbol of resistance against injustice, oppression, and tyranny.

Thousands of moukebs — volunteer service stations — lined the routes, offering free meals, water, medical care and places to rest for the visitors.

Arbaeen is one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world. It commemorates the 680 AD Battle of Karbala, where Imam Hussein [AS] and his 72 companions were martyred while facing the vastly larger army of the Umayyad ruler Yazid.

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari confirmed the launch of a comprehensive security and service plan to manage the unprecedented crowds. The preparations extend beyond Karbala to Najaf — the main entry point for the pilgrimage — as well as key routes across Babil province.

Measures include reinforced checkpoints, intensified patrols, deployment of additional security units, and enhanced traffic control to keep all designated roads open. Authorities have also coordinated with local governments and service departments to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supplies, as well as public transport for pilgrims.

The Supreme Security Committee urged reliance on public transportation to ease congestion, while Najaf and Baghdad international airports remain fully operational to receive continuous waves of visitors from abroad.

Special arrangements have been made to handle peak arrivals, with thousands of service tents offering free food, cold water, and shaded rest areas set up along the pilgrimage routes.

Humanitarian support is being provided on a large scale. The Iraqi Red Crescent and other local organizations have established dozens of medical and rest stations, while the Iranian Red Crescent has mobilized around 8,000 volunteers, backed by 23 helicopters, an aircraft, 150 emergency vehicles, and 58 clinics and hospitals across Najaf, Karbala, and surrounding areas.

Pilgrims — hailing from countries including Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, India and Gulf states — are undertaking the journey in searing summer heat, with many walking the 80–90 kilometers from Najaf to Karbala in temperatures reaching 43–46°C.

Local and international media have been broadcasting live coverage of religious recitations and scenes from the shrines of Imam Hussein [AS] and his brother Abbas, underscoring the spiritual and cultural significance of the gathering.

According to official figures, 5,291,005 pilgrims have crossed Iran’s six border points with Iraq over the past three weeks to participate in the march.

Meanwhile, under the initiative “Those Left Behind from Arbaeen,” Iranians unable to travel to Karbala joined symbolic marches in more than 500 cities nationwide.

In Tehran, the faithful walked from Imam Hussein Square to the holy shrine of Shah Abdol-Azim Hasani in the southern town of Rey, where approximately 2,200 moukebs were set up along the 13-kilometer route to serve participants.