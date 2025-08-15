Dozens Martyred as “Israel” Expands Gaza City Assault, Blocks Life-Saving Aid

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise as the “Israeli” occupation forces intensify bombardment to seize Gaza City and carry out what Palestinians describe as ethnic cleansing across the besieged territory.

Gaza’s civil defense agency reported at least 17 killed in the Zeitoun area since dawn Thursday, including six civilians waiting for humanitarian aid at US–“Israel”-backed distribution points.

Spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the neighborhood has endured a relentless four-day military offensive, with families trapped by heavy artillery fire. Since morning, his agency has received 28 distress calls, many involving children.

The Gaza Health Ministry said “Israeli” forces martyred at least 54 Palestinians and injured 831 more in the past 24 hours, including 22 aid seekers. Since May, 1,881 Palestinians have been martyred while waiting for food or supplies at distribution centers.

On Wednesday, the head of the “Israeli” military approved a plan to fully occupy Gaza City and nearby refugee camps—among the most densely populated areas in the territory—requiring the mobilization of 80,000–100,000 reservists.

This comes despite growing dissent among “Israeli” soldiers, with hundreds refusing to join the offensive and the army reporting a spike in suicides linked to the war’s toll.

Humanitarian organizations say “Israel” is worsening the crisis by blocking critical aid. Over 100 NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders [MSF] and Save the Children, said “Israeli” authorities have denied dozens of requests for life-saving deliveries, leaving millions of dollars worth of food, medicine and shelter supplies stranded in Jordan and Egypt.

Starvation, already claiming over 200 lives—half of them children—is spreading. The Government Media Office reports famine-related deaths have reached 239, including 106 children.

Since October 7, 2023, “Israel” has martyred at least 61,776 Palestinians and wounded 154,906 others, most of them women and civilians.

In a separate development Thursday, far-right “Israeli” finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to approve over 3,000 settler units in the contested E1 area of the occupied West Bank.

Analysts warn the project will effectively bisect the territory, sever Palestinian communities, and destroy prospects for a contiguous Palestinian state.

The E1 plan would isolate East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] from surrounding West Bank areas, forcing Palestinians into long detours to travel between towns.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled the decades-long “Israeli” occupation illegal and called for all settlements to be dismantled—an order that remains unenforced.