Sheikh Qassem: Government’s Decision on Resistance Arms Serves ‘Israel’ and Risks Lebanon’s Stability

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful address in the city of Baalbek marking the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS].

In a televised address before large crowds gathered to honor this solemn occasion, Sheikh Qassem drew deep parallels between the timeless struggle of Karbala and the modern-day resistance, framing both as battles for truth, dignity and liberation.

Opening his speech, Sheikh Qassem saluted “the great and vast crowds who walked the path of Karbala to commemorate this painful yet illuminating occasion,” stressing that the more this event is remembered, “the more we discover its lights and its gifts”.

He affirmed that the Resistance draws its strength from “the blessing of the struggle and revolution of Imam Hussein [AS],” whose lessons, he said, “will continue to live through history.”

Just as Imam Hussein [AS] “did not bow to the horrific acts of the enemies of his time,” Sheikh Qassem asserted, today’s resistance refuses to yield before oppression.

His Eminence described the Resistance as “the product of the school of Karbala,” declaring, “We stand with the Hussein of our time — we stand with the Resistance and with Palestine, and against the Yazid of our time, represented by the US and ‘Israel’. We will always stand firm to uphold what is right, no matter the sacrifices”.

This moral stance, the Resistance Chief stressed, is a continuation of the same principles that guided Imam Hussein on the plains of Karbala.

Turning to the July 2006 victory, Sheikh Qassem recalled August 14 of that year when Lebanon celebrated the end of a 33-day war.

“Through the ‘Truthful Pledge’ battle, we achieved a great triumph against a major aggressive war,” His Eminence said, framing it as both “a victory of will and resistance” and “a decisive defeat for ‘Israel,’” which failed in its bid to occupy and settle in Lebanon.

The outcome, the Secretary General added, reinforced the foundational equation of “the people, the army, and the Resistance,” deterring the enemy for 17 years from launching any major aggression.

This deterrence, Sheikh Qassem noted, not only safeguarded Lebanon’s sovereignty but also allowed the country to focus on reconstruction during the post-war years.

His Eminence expressed deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unwavering support “by all means,” including the ultimate sacrifices of its martyrs, among them Hajj Qassem Soleimani, “solely to support the cause of truth”.

Furthermore, Sheikh Qassem condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by “Israel” against the people of Gaza, including mass killings and deliberate starvation.

“Everything ‘Israel’ is doing today will not deter the Palestinian people,” he asserted. “Palestine will prevail despite all these sacrifices.”

Elsewhere in his speech, the Resistance Leader offered heartfelt condolences for the Lebanese Army martyrs who fell in Zibqin, describing them as “martyrs of duty toward humanity and justice — martyrs of the Resistance, the army and the country.”

He praised Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s leadership during the July War, describing him as having led “with courage, bravery and trust in God, with faith in a decisive victory, alongside the leaders of the Resistance.”

Expanding on the nature of the Resistance, Sheikh Qassem stressed: “It is honor, dignity, patriotism and sovereignty. It grants martyrdom and does not need official recognition, nor the approval of the arrogant, nor of anyone else”.

He reminded that the Resistance “is a source of achievements that yield successes over time,” citing the liberation of South Lebanon in 2000 and the liberation of the eastern borderlands during the Jroud Battle in 2017, both achieved in cooperation with the Lebanese Army.

Addressing detractors, the Hezbollah SG challenged: “We must ask those who did not resist — where were you in the face of aggression, occupation, and the assault on sovereignty? The resistance is a bright light, a sun that shines for all”.

He noted that the state’s acceptance of the ceasefire agreement, alongside the Resistance’s adherence to it, was an outcome of mutual commitment. “After eight months of patience, we remain targeted — as fighters and as a Resistance society — because we believe this stage demands steadfastness”.

Quoting a recent Advisory Center survey, he pointed out that “the Lebanese people believe the army alone cannot protect the country, and that diplomacy on its own is insufficient. The majority stands with the resistance and supports its continuation.”

From here, Sheikh Qassem delivered a sharp rebuke of the government’s August 5 decision, which he said “amounts to facilitating the killing of the resistance, its members, and their families, and driving them from their lands and homes”.

He argued, “It would have been more appropriate for the government to stop the aggressions and begin by ensuring control over weapons to prevent the enemy’s presence on our land. Instead, it is serving the ‘Israeli’ project. Is the government pleased with Netanyahu’s praise for its decision?”

The Resistance Leader broadened his criticism, asking, “Did you not see the ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff on our land congratulating his soldiers for this occupation and promising them more? Did you not hear Netanyahu speak of a ‘Greater “Israel”’? Some Arab countries are even aiding ‘Israel’ in its strikes against the resistance and the resistors.”

Sheikh Qassem described the decision as “very dangerous,” warning that it “violates the national charter and undermines national security”.

He stressed, “By this decision, you are stripping the government of legitimacy, while the Taif Accord and the ministerial statement do not grant you that right”.

The Sheikh added, “The legitimacy of the Resistance comes from bloodshed and liberation, not from you. Do not drag the army into this path; the army’s national record is clean”.

He revealed that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement had “agreed to postpone the option of taking to the streets and protesting, giving space for discussion and potential amendments”.

However, Sheikh Qassem made clear that “the Resistance will not surrender its weapons. The aggression continues, and we will engage in a Karbala-like battle against this ‘Israeli’-American aggression, confident that we will achieve victory.”

Reiterating Hezbollah’s red lines, the Resistance Chief told the Lebanese government: “If you feel powerless, leave the enemy to face us. Just as ‘Israel’s’ repeated wars have failed, this one will fail too”.

He then cautioned, “The government bears full responsibility for any sedition that may occur, any internal explosion, and any destruction in Lebanon. Carry out your duty in ensuring stability and protecting Lebanon.”

Calling for national unity, His Eminence urged, “Let us be together in building the country, for a nation can’t be built by one side alone. This is our homeland; we live with dignity together and build together. Lebanon has no future if you stand on the opposite side and confront us. Either we live together, or peace be upon the world — and you will bear the responsibility.”

In his closing remarks, Sheikh Qassem once again tied the struggle in Lebanon and Palestine to the lessons of Karbala, the unity of the resistance and its allies, and the unbreakable will to defend the nation. “Everything ‘Israel’ is doing today — killing, starving and besieging Gaza — will not deter the Palestinian people. Palestine will prevail despite all these sacrifices”.

Through his address, the Resistance Leader framed the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] as not just a historical commemoration but a living inspiration for steadfastness, linking the Resistance’s struggle in Lebanon and Palestine directly to the moral and spiritual legacy of Karbala.