Legitimization Cell: IOF Unit Targeting Palestinian Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

A secretive unit within the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], dubbed the "Legitimization Cell," has been operating to gather intelligence from Gaza to spread "Israeli" narratives in international media.

Three intelligence sources confirmed its existence to +972 Magazine and Local Call, stating that the unit was established after the events of October 7, 2023, to counter negative media portrayals of "Israel".

The primary focus of the Legitimization Cell has been to accuse Hamas of using civilian structures, such as schools and hospitals.

The unit has also been tasked with identifying Gaza-based journalists who could be portrayed as covert operatives for Hamas, a strategy seemingly aimed at mitigating the international outrage following the killing of journalists in the war, including Al Jazeera reporter Anas Al-Sharif, who lost his life in an "Israeli" airstrike last week.

According to sources, the Legitimization Cell’s operations are driven by public relations objectives rather than genuine security concerns.

Members of the unit reportedly expressed frustration over what they perceived as Gaza-based journalists damaging "Israel's" image on the world stage.

“Whenever criticism of 'Israel' intensified, the Legitimization Cell was directed to find intelligence to counter that narrative,” stated one source.

In practice, this meant that when global media raised alarms about "Israel's" genocidal actions resulting in the deaths of journalists, there was an immediate push for intelligence that could paint a journalist as compromised.

“The idea was to justify the targeting of individuals by suggesting they were affiliated with Hamas,” the source added.

For example, the Legitimization Cell allegedly misrepresented intelligence in one instance to portray a journalist as a member of Hamas's military wing, leading to a pre-emptive justification for violence against him.

The unit reportedly communicated with American officials, sharing intelligence that could support "Israel’s" genocidal operations.

“The information collected was regularly conveyed to the US to help prolong the war by justifying military actions,” another source revealed, adding that the goal was to find intelligence that would enhance "Israel's" international legitimacy, thereby maintaining critical military support from allies.

The Legitimization Cell gained notoriety following the events surrounding the Al-Ahli Hospital explosion in October 2023, where "Israeli" officials claimed it was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket, contrary to reports of an "Israeli" airstrike.

The unit was responsible for releasing recordings that allegedly showed Hamas fighters attributing the incident to a misfire. However, subsequent investigations revealed that one of the individuals in the recording was a Palestinian activist who claimed his remarks were distorted.

This tactic extended to the IOF's portrayal of journalists, elevating concerns about the risks faced by media professionals in war zones.

The Committee to Protect Journalists had previously warned of threats against Al-Sharif, singling him out as being targeted by “Israeli” intelligence.

On August 10, 2024, Al-Sharif was martyred, along with other journalists, during an "Israeli".

The IOF blatantly and shamelessly claimed the attack was aimed at a Hamas fighter posing as a journalist.

In a posthumous statement, Al-Sharif underscored his commitment to reporting the truth and expressed the devastating impact of such actions on freedom of the press.

This unit’s methods represent a broader trend within IOF strategy, blurring the lines between warfare and the media landscape.

As "Israel" continues its genocidal war in Gaza, the role of the Legitimization Cell raises significant ethical questions about the treatment of journalists and the implications of wartime propaganda strategies.