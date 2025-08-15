OIC Slams “Israel” over New West Bank Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] has condemned "Israel’s" plan to build over 3,000 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the occupying entity.

In a statement on Thursday, the OIC said the settlement project is “a blatant violation” of international law and United Nations resolutions, stressing that “it must be canceled immediately”.

The statement emphasized that the settlement plans represent a “systematic crime” aimed at imposing a new status quo and undermining any opportunity to achieve the so-called “two-state solution”.

The OIC urged the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities by taking action to stop the "Israeli" violations, holding the entity accountable and imposing sanctions on it.

The statement came as "Israel’s" far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the pending approval of 3,401 settler units in the E1 area settlement project, which would split the West Bank in half and effectively cut off the West Bank from occupied East al-Quds.

“This reality finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state,” said Smotrich, who also holds a position at "Israel’s" ministry of war that gives him significant influence over settlement construction.

His remarks came as a growing number of countries have recently announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state in coming months.

The E1 plan has not yet received final approval, which is expected next week.

The Muslim World League also strongly condemned the "Israeli" plan, with its secretary general Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, slamming "Israel’s" ongoing policy of disregarding the lives and rights of the Palestinian people, and violating all international and humanitarian laws and norms in the occupied territories.

Al-Issa warned that "Israel’s" extremist entity, with its “criminal” behavior, poses a “serious threat” to West Asia and the entire world and constitutes “the greatest obstacle” to achieving just and comprehensive peace.

He reiterated the Palestinians’ right to their land, urging the international community to put an end to the “humanitarian tragedy” that the Palestinian people are experiencing and to support their “legitimate right” to self-determination and the establishment of their state.