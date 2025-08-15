- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Settler Attacks Surge in West Bank: Live Fire, Arson
By Staff, Agencies
Under the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] protection, "Israeli" settlers rampaged across the West Bank overnight, burning property, firing live rounds, and assaulting civilians, while the IOF simultaneously launched mass arrests.
In the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, settlers set fire to four vehicles and hurled Molotov cocktails at a house in the eastern part of the town, causing property damage, while also scrawling racist graffiti on walls, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Firefighting crews worked to extinguish the flames, and the IOF moved in to secure the area and protect the settlers.
The attack comes after "Israeli" settlers once again set up colonial outpost tents on the slopes of Khirbet Tarafin Mountain near the entrance to the town of Atara, in an attempt to seize roughly 2,000 dunams of land.
The area is recognized as an archaeological site, even though the IOF have demolished these structures four times before.
Three Palestinians were wounded by live fire during a settler attack in al-Mazra'a al-Sharqiya, as assaults intensify to expand illegal outposts near Ramallah.
The IOF raided al-Asakira near Beit Lahm, ransacking a home, while simultaneously storming the Askar camp in Nablus. In Jenin, they invaded Ibn Sina Hospital and arrested two young men from a nearby besieged building.
The escalation follows "Israeli" minister Smotrich’s claim that the West Bank belongs to "Israel" by divine promise, hinting at an imminent sovereignty declaration.
Comments
- Related News