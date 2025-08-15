- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lavrov: Russia’s Stance Firm Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
By Staff, Agencies
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow is prepared to present a firm stance at the upcoming Putin-Trump summit, which will primarily focus on the Ukraine conflict.
In an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster released on Friday, Lavrov – who has reportedly already arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, where the talks are set to take place – declined to speculate on potential results of the summit.
“We do not predict anything in advance. We know that we have arguments, our stance is clear and well-defined. We will present them,” he said.
Lavrov added that Moscow and Washington have “already done much” during the visits of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia. The American official has traveled to the country five times since Trump’s inauguration, with the last three-hour talks, mainly over the Ukraine conflict, taking place last week.
“Witkoff acted on behalf of President Trump. We hope that tomorrow we will continue this very useful conversation,” the foreign minister noted.
Moscow says a lasting Ukraine settlement requires Kiev to renounce NATO ambitions, accept demilitarization and denazification, and recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and four other regions that voted to join Russia.
Trump earlier indicated that the discussions could include a land-swap agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
However, Russia has rejected any notion of giving up territories incorporated through referendums. At the same time, Moscow maintains control over parts of Ukraine, including land in Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Comments
- Related News