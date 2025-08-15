Please Wait...

Death and Destruction: The Human Toll of US Strikes in Gaza

Death and Destruction: The Human Toll of US Strikes in Gaza
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

US strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in 1,838 deaths and 13,409 injuries. The attacks have heavily impacted areas including Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, Al Qarara, Bani Suheila and Khuza’a.

Israel Palestine UnitedStates GazaStrip

