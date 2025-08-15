- Home
Death and Destruction: The Human Toll of US Strikes in Gaza
Infographic by Abir Qanso
US strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in 1,838 deaths and 13,409 injuries. The attacks have heavily impacted areas including Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, Al Qarara, Bani Suheila and Khuza’a.
