Yemenis Rally for Palestine, Reject Arab Normalization

By Staff, Agencies

Large-scale demonstrations swept through the Yemeni provinces of Saada, Rima, and Marib on Friday, as crowds reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

The protests, held under the slogan "With Gaza, jihad and steadfastness against the most brutal genocide and sinister plots," underscored Yemen’s continued solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters at the rallies raised slogans reaffirming Yemen's commitment to the Palestinian cause and their rejection of all forms of aggression and normalization, while emphasizing their full readiness to confront challenges and conspiracies.

Mass solidarity rallies supporting Palestine are set for this afternoon at Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa and over 500 public squares across several governorates, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Ibb, Amran, Taiz, al-Mahwit, al-Bayda, Dhamar, al-Jawf, and parts of Ad-Dhale' and Lahj.

The protests closely follow a speech by the Yemeni leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, criticizing Arab nations for submitting to the United States and "Israel" at the expense of their own people.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi asserted that some Arab governments' submission to US and "Israeli" dictates reflects weakness and poses a danger to their own people.

He condemned the Lebanese government's adoption of the American proposal as an act of betrayal and a surrender of sovereignty, warning that disarming nations serves Zionist interests.

The leader condemned such efforts as "an unacceptable catastrophe" and urging resistance against this perilous scheme.

Speaking about developments in Gaza's genocide and regional/international dynamics, Sayyed Al-Houthi described Netanyahu's "Greater 'Israel'" remarks as contemptuous toward the Arab world and a deliberate provocation against it.

The Yemeni leader cautioned against the grave risks of advancing this expansionist project, emphasizing how it exploits what he called "a divided and compliant Arab world."

He pointed out that while certain Arab states continue economic ties with the "Israeli" occupation, others remain committed to a boycott policy.