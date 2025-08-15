- Home
Indian Farmers Launch Boycott of US Goods Over Tariffs and Trade Dispute
By Staff, Agencies
Farmers’ organizations across India have called for a boycott of US products in response to Washington’s recent tariff hikes and demands that New Delhi open its agricultural market to American companies.
Trade talks between the two nations broke down earlier this month. The US initially imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports, then doubled the rate after India continued purchasing Russian oil. The new 50% tariff regime is set to take effect on August 27.
New Delhi has condemned the measures as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” pledging to defend its national interests.
At a tractor rally in Greater Noida, near Delhi, protesters urged consumers to shun brands like Coca-Cola, promoting local alternatives such as lemonade and buffalo milk. Farmers warned that the increased tariffs would slash their profits by half while boosting US revenues from import taxes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced strong support for the agricultural sector, stating, “India will never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers, dairy sector, and fishermen,” even if it carries a political cost.
Negotiations had stalled largely over US demands for exemptions on agricultural and dairy products — considered “very big red lines” by Indian officials. Agriculture remains the backbone of India’s rural economy, employing around 70% of rural households, most of them small and marginal farmers, according to UN data.
A US delegation is expected to visit India later this month to restart trade discussions.
