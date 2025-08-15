- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israeli” Reservist in Gaza War Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
By Staff, Agencies
A 28-year-old “Israeli” reservist, who took part in the ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza, was found dead in an apparent suicide, local media reported.
According to the Hebrew-language “Yedioth Ahronoth” newspaper, his remains were discovered on Thursday in the Switzerland Forest near Tabariya [“Tiberias”].
The soldier served in the 99th Division, part of a newly formed unit active in Gaza operations over the past few weeks.
The “Israeli” military said the Military Police have opened an investigation, with results to be submitted to the Military Advocate General.
If confirmed, this would be the 17th suicide in the “Israeli” military this year. Recent incidents include a July 14 suicide of a soldier from the “Nahal” Brigade and another death a week earlier, both linked to participation in Gaza operations.
The wave of suicides among “Israeli” troops comes amid the ongoing offensive in Gaza, where at least 61,776 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred, and 154,906 injured since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Comments
- Related News