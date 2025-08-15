- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
FM Araghchi: Resistance of Iranians has Enraged the Enemy
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the steadfast resistance of the Iranian people in the face of war and sanctions has angered the country’s enemies, particularly "Israel."
In an interview with national television on Thursday, Araghchi accused "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to sow discord in Iran by exploiting energy challenges—problems he largely attributed to sanctions.
“They tied our hands and feet with sanctions, but our resistance has made them extremely angry—just as during the war,” he said, referring to the 12-day US-'Israeli' aggression against Iran in June.
He mocked Netanyahu’s recent remarks on Iran’s water supply as “laughable,” pointing to Gaza’s dire water crisis under "Israeli" blockade.
Araghchi’s comments came during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, where millions of Shia Muslims gather to honor Imam Hussein (AS).
He described the event as a show of unity and defiance, saying Iranian participation was as strong as ever. “Many Iraqis expressed pride in Iran’s resistance and the missile strikes on 'Israel',” he added.
Calling Arbaeen “a display of Shia strength,” Araghchi said Iran’s resolve is inspired by Ashura. “The martyrdom of a commander is a blow, but it fuels the movement forward,” he said.
On the risk of renewed conflict, Araghchi warned that while war is always a possibility, enemies also use its threat as psychological warfare to keep nations in fear.
Comments
- Related News