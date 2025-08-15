- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Modi Vows to Defend India Amid US Tariff Threats
By Staff, Agencies
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to defend his country “like a wall” against US tariff threats, emphasizing energy independence and self-reliance in defense during his Independence Day speech at New Delhi’s Red Fort on Friday.
“Self-reliance is the foundation of developed India. Freedom becomes meaningless if we are too dependent on others,” he said, urging development of domestic fighter jet engines, semiconductor chips, and advanced military hardware.
Modi announced India-made chips would hit the market by year’s end and outlined plans for a space station and a national “defense shield” within a decade.
Tensions with Washington have risen as the Trump administration demands India halt Russian crude imports by August 27 or face tariff hikes on some exports from 25% to 50%.
New Delhi, a top buyer of Russian oil, argues the imports are vital for its 1.4 billion citizens and economic stability.
The US has applied similar pressure on other allies over trade, defense spending, and energy choices. Despite the dispute, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called ties with India “consequential and far-reaching,” expressing hope for stronger relations.
Comments
- Related News