Disarmament Calls Aim to Weaken the People: Iraqi Hezbollah Chief
By Staff, Agencies
Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi marked the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein with a statement reaffirming the group’s commitment to the Axis of Resistance and denouncing what he called ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.
He accused “Zionist and Masonic institutions” of seeking to strip nations of their sovereignty, topple governments, and weaken Resistance movements, citing efforts to disarm factions in Iraq and Lebanon.
Al-Hamidawi stressed that resisting occupation and deterring aggression is a legitimate right under divine faiths and international law.
He called for bolstering the Resistance’s arsenal, advancing technical expertise, and enhancing readiness for both defensive and offensive operations.
He concluded by reaffirming that defending the oppressed—especially the Palestinian cause—remains central to Kataib Hezbollah’s mission, pledging further sacrifices to liberate holy sites from “the Zionists.”
