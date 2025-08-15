Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Disarmament Calls Aim to Weaken the People: Iraqi Hezbollah Chief

Disarmament Calls Aim to Weaken the People: Iraqi Hezbollah Chief
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi marked the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein with a statement reaffirming the group’s commitment to the Axis of Resistance and denouncing what he called ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

He accused “Zionist and Masonic institutions” of seeking to strip nations of their sovereignty, topple governments, and weaken Resistance movements, citing efforts to disarm factions in Iraq and Lebanon.

Al-Hamidawi stressed that resisting occupation and deterring aggression is a legitimate right under divine faiths and international law.

He called for bolstering the Resistance’s arsenal, advancing technical expertise, and enhancing readiness for both defensive and offensive operations.

He concluded by reaffirming that defending the oppressed—especially the Palestinian cause—remains central to Kataib Hezbollah’s mission, pledging further sacrifices to liberate holy sites from “the Zionists.”

Resistance Iraq kataeb Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Disarmament Calls Aim to Weaken the People: Iraqi Hezbollah Chief

Disarmament Calls Aim to Weaken the People: Iraqi Hezbollah Chief

4 hours ago
Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Marking Forty Days on the Martyrdom of Cmdr. Mohammad Saeed Izadi

Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Marking Forty Days on the Martyrdom of Cmdr. Mohammad Saeed Izadi

5 hours ago
Death and Destruction: The Human Toll of US Strikes in Gaza

Death and Destruction: The Human Toll of US Strikes in Gaza

7 hours ago
Settler Attacks Surge in West Bank: Live Fire, Arson

Settler Attacks Surge in West Bank: Live Fire, Arson

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-08-2025 Hour: 05:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot