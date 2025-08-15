Please Wait...

Arbaeen in Baalbek: Renewing Allegiance to the Resistance and the Path of Imam Hussein [AS]

Photo Credit: Zeynab Raya

In Baalbek, thousands of mourners marked the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] with a solemn march toward the shrine of Sayyida Khawla [AS], his daughter, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the Resistance’s arms and cause.

The commemoration, rooted in the eternal principles of Karbala, served as a powerful declaration that the path of sacrifice, dignity and defiance—paved by Imam Hussein [AS]—is the same path guiding the Resistance today in its struggle against oppression and injustice.

Lebanon ImamHussein arbaeen Hezbollah baalbek

