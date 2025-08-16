Iran’s Deputy FM: We’re Open to EU Talks, Firm on Nuclear Rights

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed that his country is ready to continue nuclear talks with the European troika and to defend its peaceful nuclear rights.

Khatibzadeh made the remark in an interview with Turkish news channel A Haber in response to a question about any scheduled talks between Iran and the E3 [France, Britain and Germany] in the near future as they held the second round of talks in Istanbul, Turkey, late in July.

"Now, these negotiations will continue. We have decided to continue, and we will do so,” A senior Iranian diplomat.

He, however, underscored the need to be cautious and vigilant to ensure that no one will exploit bilateral negotiations or will use them “as a means in their foreign policy toolbox."

He expressed hope that the three European countries will understand that “if the goal is to reach a meaningful agreement between the two sides, everything is possible.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said during the talks with the E3 in Istanbul, Tehran insisted on its “absolute” right to enrichment inside the country as per the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

“Enrichment, which is among our absolute rights, should be continued inside the country,” added Takht-Ravanchi, who, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, led the Iranian negotiating team.

Khatibzadeh pointed to 12 days of “highly coordinated” acts of aggression by the "Israeli" entity and the United States against Iran in June and said the attacks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities may be regarded as the “worst” violation of international regulations.

"All our nuclear facilities were under the guarantee of the United Nations and under the continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he explained.

"Therefore, what the Americans and 'Israelis' did is a blatant violation of international law and should be examined by responsible international authorities.”

The Iranian diplomat reiterated Tehran’s determination to defend its peaceful nuclear rights as it has dedicated a significant portion of its resources and energy to the peaceful nuclear program.

No one can deprive Iran of its peaceful nuclear rights, he said.