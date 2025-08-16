- Home
Qalibaf Slams Netanyahu as Modern Hitler, Urges Action against “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the West Asia region’s Arab countries against the "Israeli" entity’s expansionist ambitions concerning their territories.
Qalibaf made the remarks in an Arabic-language post on X, former Twitter, on Friday in response to recent comments by "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The criminal prime minister of the Zionist entity, this Hitler of the 21st century, has made the Zionists’ plans for the future of the region clearer than ever,” Qalibaf wrote. “The time to restrain the rabid Zionist dog is running out.”
The top legislator called on Muslim countries to unite in defense of Palestine, stressing that Gaza remained the “final bulwark” against further "Israeli" territorial ambitions.
“O Muslim brothers, officials of Muslim countries! Gaza is the last bulwark. Unite and hasten to aid Palestine before it [Israel] turns on other lands,” he urged.
Amid a brutal assault and siege, Palestinians and their supporters are condemning Arab states’ silence as the "Israeli" occupation continues its atrocities and uses starvation as a weapon of war.
