US Drops Musk’s AI Over “Antisemitism” Flap

By Staff, Agencies

The US government has dropped Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok from a planned federal technology program following controversy over anti-Semitic content and conspiracy theories produced by the bot, Wired reported on Thursday.

Grok, developed by Musk’s AI startup xAI, is built into his social media platform X. It offers fact checks, quick context on trending topics, and replies to user arguments.

Musk has promoted xAI as a rival to OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind, but the chatbot has faced criticism over offensive and inflammatory outputs.

According to the report, Musk’s xAI was in advanced talks with the US General Services Administration [GSA] to provide federal workers access to its AI tools. Grok had already been approved for long-term government procurement.

Earlier this month, the GSA partnered with other AI firms but reportedly dropped xAI’s Grok after it posted anti-Semitic content, including praise for Hitler. xAI apologized and pledged to block hate speech before launch.

The bot also pushed the “white genocide” conspiracy theory and echoed Holocaust denial rhetoric, which xAI blamed on unauthorized prompt changes.

Musk has continued to praise the chatbot, recently writing: “East, West, @Grok is the best.”

Dropping Grok aligns with Trump’s administration plan to modernize the federal government by easing regulations and expanding AI use.

Rapid AI growth raises worries about misinformation, bias, and lack of accountability, with experts warning of risks to children without strong safeguards.