Iraq: US Forces Expulsion Is Final

Iraq: US Forces Expulsion Is Final
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A senior figure in Iraq’s Fatah Alliance reaffirmed the demand for the withdrawal of US forces, calling their expulsion an irreversible national decision and describing their continued presence as a source of instability in the country.

The removal of US forces could significantly reshape Iraq’s security and military strategy and have broader implications for regional dynamics.

Adi Abdul Hadi stated: “The presence of US forces in Iraq does not serve the country’s security and stability. These forces prioritize the interests of the Zionist entity, making their presence a destabilizing factor.”

Iraqi Member of Parliament Sabah El-Aqili, also affiliated with the Iraqi Rights Movement, criticized Washington’s efforts to pressure Baghdad through US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

He described these actions as violations of Iraqi sovereignty and international law, asserting that the goal is to keep Iraq within the US sphere of influence and obstruct Baghdad’s independent decision-making.

Iraq: US Forces Expulsion Is Final

