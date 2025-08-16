Microsoft Opens New Probe into IOF’s Azure Use

By Staff, Agencies

Microsoft has opened an “urgent” external inquiry into allegations that the "Israeli" occupation’s Unit 8200 surveillance agency has used its cloud technology to carry out mass surveillance of Palestinians.

The company announced on Friday that the review follows a Guardian investigation, conducted with +972 Magazine and Local Call, which revealed that Unit 8200 has been storing vast repositories of intercepted Palestinian mobile phone calls on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

According to the findings, the military intelligence unit had access to a customized and segregated section of Azure, where millions of daily phone calls from Gaza and the West Bank were stored.

In response, Microsoft said that “using Azure for the storage of data files of phone calls obtained through broad or mass surveillance of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank” would be a breach of its terms of service.

The review will be overseen by US law firm Covington & Burling and represents the second external investigation commissioned by Microsoft into its technology’s use by the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF].

The decision follows growing pressure from employees and activists. The worker-led group No Azure for Apartheid [NOA] accused Microsoft of aiding “genocide and apartheid,” rejecting the latest inquiry as a stalling tactic to avoid cutting ties with IOF.

Microsoft’s initial review, launched after internal backlash over its tech use in the war on Gaza, claimed in May it found “no evidence” Azure was used to harm civilians. But new revelations raised concerns that staff in the occupied Palestinian territories may have withheld key information.

Sources told The Guardian that Microsoft executives feared Azure data may have been used to help identify bombing targets in Gaza. Since October 2023, over 60,000 Palestinians have been martyred, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with the true toll likely much higher.

Leaked files show Microsoft knew in 2021 that Unit 8200 aimed to move most of its intel to Azure. At a meeting with CEO Satya Nadella, plans to shift 70% of data were discussed. Microsoft denies knowing this included intercepted Palestinian calls.

Microsoft announced a new inquiry into military contracts and pledged to publish the findings, saying The Guardian’s report raised serious allegations requiring urgent review.

An IOF spokesperson previously claimed its work with Microsoft and other firms was conducted under “regulated and legally supervised agreements” and in line with international law.

Following the investigation's publication, an IOF spokesperson stated that Microsoft is not currently, nor has it previously been, involved in storing or processing data for the IOF, while expressing appreciation for the company's cybersecurity support.

The statement reportedly surprised Microsoft leadership, as the company’s cloud contracts with "Israel’s" security ministry are well known.

After the revelations, the worker-led group NOA renewed calls for Microsoft to end all military contracts with "Israel" and disclose existing ties.

Abdo Mohamed, a Noaa organizer fired last year, accused Microsoft leaders of ignoring Palestinian suffering, saying Nadella and others claim ignorance despite committing the company to the partnership with “Israel” in 2021.