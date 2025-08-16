Zelensky Set to Visit Washington

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has claimed to have spoken with US President Donald Trump about the American leader’s summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky announced on his Telegram on Saturday morning that he will go to Washington next week for in-person talks with the US leader following a “long, meaningful conversation” with Trump which he said lasted around 90 minutes, on the heels of the summit.

“Trump informed me about his meeting with the Russian leader, about the main points of the conversation,” he said.

“I am going to discuss all the details on ending the killings and the war, with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation.”

Putin received a warm welcome at the Alaska summit, where both leaders called the talks constructive. Although no Ukraine deal was announced, Trump said progress was made and urged Zelensky to “make a deal.”

Zelensky also announced on Telegram that he supported Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that Russia and the US have not yet discussed a potential trilateral meeting.

The Ukrainian leader also reiterated that Kiev wants its Western European backers to be involved at all stages of the talks to ensure that the country receives reliable US-backed security guarantees.

“We discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing security for Ukraine,” he claimed.

Zelensky’s February visit to Washington ended in a public clash with Trump and VP Vance, with Trump accusing him of disrespect and “gambling with World War III.”

The joint press conference was canceled, Zelensky was quickly escorted out, and US military aid to Kiev was briefly paused.