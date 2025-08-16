Iran Slams ICJ VP for “Israel” Bias

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has sharply condemned what he described as a “shocking breach of judicial ethics,” accusing International Court of Justice [ICJ] Vice-President Julia Sebutinde of openly siding with “Israel”, an entity currently facing multiple cases before the Court.

He warned that such "blatant bias" undermines the ICJ’s integrity and violates the core principle of judicial impartiality.

Gharibabadi’s comments follow Justice Julia Sebutinde’s controversial remarks defending her dissenting opinion in the ongoing "Israeli" genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Sebutinde, the only judge to oppose provisional measures against “Israel”, has now further stoked anger with a public speech that critics say confirms long-standing suspicions of personal bias and ideological alignment with Zionist narratives.

“There are now about 30 countries against 'Israel'… the Lord is counting on me to stand on the side of 'Israel'. The whole world was against 'Israel', including my country,” she declared on August 10 at Watoto Church in Uganda.

Speaking at the launch of the Golden Legacy ministry for seniors, Sebutinde recalled backlash over her ICJ ruling, saying an ambassador dismissed her decision as not representing Uganda, and media coverage fueled public anger—calling such reactions “from the pit of hell.”

Her speech, laced with religious justification and inflammatory rhetoric, has intensified scrutiny over her role at the court, especially given the gravity of the charges brought against “Israel” by South Africa.

Justice Sebutinde was the sole ICJ judge to oppose measures against “Israel” over Gaza, sparking backlash and accusations of political and religious bias due to her Zionist leanings.

Ugandan officials distanced themselves from Sebutinde’s stance, with UN envoy Adonia Ayebare stating her ICJ vote didn’t reflect Uganda’s position and reaffirming support for Palestine through UN votes.

Public reaction was sharply critical, with one Kenyan user calling Sebutinde “a disgrace to humanity” who voted against justice, morality, and compassion.