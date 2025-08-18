Iran: Greater ‘Israel’ Scheme, Evictions Expose Grave Threat to Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned “Israel’s” decision to force Palestinians from their homes and shelters to southern Gaza and says the international community and Muslim countries have a responsibility to confront this “horrific war crime”.

In a statement on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the simultaneity of "Israel’s" forced displacement of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and its so-called “Greater 'Israel'” plan exposed the entity’s danger to regional and international peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry said the forced eviction of the Gaza residents has been designed to completely destroy the national identity of the Palestinians in the Strip and complete their genocide.'

It added that the timing of this "Israeli" crime alongside the prime minister’s push for a “Greater 'Israel'” exposes the Zionist entity’s expansionist agenda and its grave threat to regional and global peace.

It noted that the residents of Gaza City have been under the most intense bombardment for nearly two years and faced starvation imposed by "Israel" in the last five months.

The ministry stressed that the forced displacement in Gaza City is a war crime aimed at advancing genocide and erasing Palestine as a nation and identity.

It said these actions stem from the "Israeli" leaders' impunity, backed by US and European support, and the failure of the UN Security Council and international courts to hold them accountable.

According to the statement, Iran warns against the "Israeli" plot to intensify the claiming of Palestinians and commit more crimes under the pretext of relocating the people of Gaza City to the south of the Strip.

The ministry urged the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take swift act to stop "Israel's" warmongering and genocide against the Palestinian people.

It warned that inaction in the face of the racist Zionist entity’s oppression and savagery will provoke it to continue its crimes and criminal expansionism.

In a Sunday statement, Hamas condemned the plan to occupy Gaza City and displace its people as a blatant violation of international law and a new phase of genocide.

Hamas also on Wednesday denounced Netanyahu’s recent comments in support of a so-called "Greater 'Israel'" scheme, which reflect the “madness and delirium” that govern his behavior and his extremist ruling gang.

Netanyahu told "Israeli" media on Tuesday that he feels a deep connection to "this vision" of a “Greater ‘Israel’,” referring to the occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”