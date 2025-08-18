- Home
Yemen Strikes “Tel Aviv” Airport, Halts Flights
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at "Israel’s" Ben Gurion Airport in "Tel Aviv", shutting down operations and sending settlers running to shelters.
In a televised statement on Sunday, Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the strike was carried out with a hypersonic missile dubbed “Palestine-2.”
“The operation successfully achieved its objective,” Saree said, adding that the attack triggered air raid sirens, disrupted flights, and “halted airport activity” in the occupied territories.
The Yemeni spokesman said the strike was part of a wider campaign in response to "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza, now in its 22nd month, and in retaliation for "Israeli" air raids on Yemen.
Saree urged the international community and the Muslim world to “fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”
He questioned, “Has the blood of children and women in Gaza become insignificant to everyone? How long will this crime, this injustice, and this aggression continue?”
The YAF statement came shortly after the “Israeli” occupation forces said it had targeted an energy site near the Yemeni capital Sana’a, a strike authorities condemned as an “aggression” against civilian infrastructure.
Since "Israel" unleashed its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the YAF have launched dozens of strikes on occupied territories in solidarity with Gaza, vowing to continue until the war and blockade end.
