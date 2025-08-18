Protests Slam Netanyahu, Demand War End

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly half a million "Israeli" settlers rallied in "Tel Aviv" on Saturday, with nearly a million protesting across the occupied territories against the entity’s captive crisis handling and war on Gaza.

The captive families’ forum described the "Tel Aviv" rally as one of the largest since the beginning of the war, saying, “Almost 500,000 people gathered…to make it clear, the entire people of ‘Israel’ want the release of all the captives and an end to the war.”

Yet, behind the slogans lay mounting anger against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of deliberately prolonging the war on Gaza, which has already claimed tens of thousands of Palestinians, for political survival, even at the expense of "Israeli" captives.

Speaking to hundreds of thousands in "Tel Aviv", the families of captives publicly accused Netanyahu’s cabinet of abandoning their loved ones to sustain the war.

Ofir Braslavaski, father of Rom Braslavski, said he felt powerless as his son’s health visibly declined in recent videos showing him and fellow captive Evyatar David emaciated and distressed.

“The entire ‘country’ saw, all of the leaders saw, but the cabinet chose to expand the war and abandon them,” he said. “My Rom has no time; the captives have no time.”

Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod Cohen, went further, branding Netanyahu’s rule itself a "terror regime", saying, “We are living under a terror organization that refuses to return our children for political reasons.”

The protesters also called on Trump to step in, end the war, and secure the release of the captives.

After the massive rally for the captives in "Tel Aviv", hundreds of demonstrators marched to the nearby Likud HQs of Netanyahu, where they set a bonfire and clashed with the police.

Police blocked protesters from entering the Metzudat Ze’ev building as clips showed officers shoving demonstrators who chanted and beat drums.

The protests reflect a growing fracture within "Israeli" settler communities: families of captives demand negotiations and an end to the war, while Netanyahu pursues the occupation of Gaza City.

Critics argue the prime minister is gambling with the lives of captives while waging a genocidal campaign against Palestinians, ensuring neither the captives nor Palestinians find relief.