Iran’s Safavi: Tehran Set for New War

By Staff, Agencies

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior advisor to the Supreme Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, said there is a strong possibility of a new war, and that Iran is preparing to respond to the worst scenarios.

Speaking to Iranian media, Safavi noted that Iran is not in a ceasefire but in an ongoing “war phase.”

“There is no protocol and no agreement written between us and the 'Israelis', nor between us and the Americans,” he said, warning that any temporary truce could collapse at any moment.

Safavi stressed that both Washington and "Tel Aviv" operate on the belief that peace is achieved through force, which requires Iran to remain strong regionally and globally.

“A ceasefire means only a temporary halt, which can resume at any moment,” he said.

The top military adviser emphasized that Iranian forces are planning for all possible outcomes, “We military personnel are developing scenarios according to the worst-case scenarios and preparing plans to face them,” Safavi said.

He called for strengthening both defensive systems and offensive capabilities, including diplomatic, media, cyber, missile, and drone capacities.

Safavi concluded that preparing for war is the best guarantee of peace: “The best means of defense is attack, and preparing for war is the best way to ensure peace."

In early August, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, affirmed that Iranian deterrence is fully intact and capable of responding to any foreign aggression.

Speaking at a ceremony marking 40 days since the martyrdom of Iranian military commanders in the "Israeli"-US aggression, Mousavi praised the nation's resilience and defensive strength.

"The deterrence power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is complete," he said. "As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated, the Iranian nation is well-equipped both for negotiations and for defense."

He warned that any new act of aggression would be met with a decisive and crushing response, far greater than in the past.

Mousavi emphasized that the unprovoked attacks in June, which claimed the lives of military commanders, scientists, students, and civilians, only strengthened national resolve. He further said the Iranian military is prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty at all costs.