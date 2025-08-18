Trump: Zelensky could End War Instantly

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky could end war immediately by dropping NATO bid and making territorial concessions.

Zelensky has been summoned to the White House for a meeting on Monday to discuss the potential peace proposal.

Reports suggest the plan involves Kiev surrendering remaining Donbass positions and freezing battle lines to stop hostilities—terms Zelensky has previously rejected.

Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday.

“Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea [12 years ago, without a shot being fired!], and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!” he added.

Trump cited 2014, when Obama didn’t act after Crimea rejoined Russia post Western-backed Kiev coup.

The US president argues concessions may be needed for peace, but Zelensky insists Crimea and other regions remain Ukrainian and has rejected any compromise.

The meeting follows Trump’s Alaska talks with Putin, where both showed cautious hope for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow insists any deal must include Ukraine dropping NATO aims, demilitarizing, and recognizing new Russian territories.

Putin said any settlement must address Russia’s concerns, adding that restoring a fair balance in Europe is essential for lasting peace.

On Sunday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News that Washington and its European allies were considering offering security guarantees to Ukraine outside the framework of NATO