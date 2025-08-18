US Blocks Visas for Wounded Palestinian Kids, Sparks Outcry

By Staff, Agencies

HEAL Palestine, a US-based humanitarian organization that has been evacuating severely wounded Palestinian children from Gaza, strongly condemned the US decision to halt their visas.

In a statement on Sunday, the group emphasized that it provides urgent medical aid and ensures that treated children and their accompanying family members are safely returned to Palestine.

“Our mission gives children a renewed chance at life, whether through life-saving surgery or the ability to walk again. US tax dollars do not fund this treatment,” the statement read.

The US State Department halted visas for injured Gaza children after pressure from far-right Trump ally Laura Loomer, who calls herself a “proud Islamophobe.”

Without providing any supporting evidence, Loomer claimed on social media that HEAL Palestine "is mass importing GAZANS into the US" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian group refuted the false claim saying, “This is a medical treatment program, not a refugee resettlement program.”

Humanitarian organizations and aid groups have slammed the decision, saying it blocks critically ill children from receiving lifesaving treatment in the US.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a US-based charity, also called on the Trump administration to “reverse this dangerous and inhumane decision.”

“Medical evacuations are a lifeline for the children of Gaza who would otherwise face unimaginable suffering or death due to the collapse of medical infrastructure in Gaza.”

CAIR slammed the visa block as proof of Trump’s boundless “'Israel' First” cruelty, calling it ironic amid his welcome for "Israeli" racists and indicted war criminals.

CAIR added that the ban reflects growing US complicity in "Israel’s" genocide, which more Americans are rejecting.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and ex-UN high commissioner for human rights, recently said that Trump must realize that his country is the most complicit in the genocide in Gaza.