Iran to Launch Two Satellites This Autumn Via Russian Carrier

By Staff, Agencies

The Head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh announced that Iran’s “Zafar” and “Paya” satellites will be launched aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in autumn 2025.

Speaking to Tasnim, Salarieh explained that the construction of the Chabahar Space Center has been planned in three phases.

The first phase focuses on solid-fuel launch vehicles and includes administrative buildings, telemetry and control facilities, hangars, a launch pad, and basic infrastructure such as electricity and roads, he noted.

Design work began in 2022, construction started in 2023, and the project is scheduled for completion in 2025, he stated.

He noted that the final stages of phase one are underway and the site is being prepared for operation next year.

“The timing of the first test launch depends on the completion of technical processes for both the satellite carrier and the satellite itself,” Salarieh said.

“Once the tests and necessary preparations are finished, the exact launch date will be announced.”

According to Salarieh, the second phase of the Chabahar project—dedicated to medium-class liquid-fuel launch vehicles—will officially begin this year following the completion of initial studies.

Referring to the “Zafar” and “Paya” satellites, Salarieh stated that both are observation satellites designed to provide imaging services in color and black-and-white formats.

They were unveiled in 2023 and were initially scheduled for launch in 2024. However, delays by the foreign launch provider pushed the timeline to 2025.

“The Soyuz launcher has been selected, but since other satellites are scheduled to be placed into orbit during the same mission, the timing depends on the readiness of those payloads,” Salarieh said.

“The launch was supposed to take place in the second half of last year, but according to the latest updates, it is expected in the coming autumn.”

He added that Iran is also reviewing alternatives, including a possible domestic launch option, depending on final technical assessments and the foreign partner’s confirmed schedule.

Salarieh further announced that the second prototype of the “Nahid 2” satellite is set for launch this year aboard Iran’s indigenous “Simorgh” rocket.