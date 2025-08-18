US Envoy Barrack in Lebanon, What’s next?

By Staff, Agencies

US Special Envoy Tom Barrack met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday, commending Lebanon for “significant steps forward” and expressing optimism for progress in the near future.

“We will see progress in the coming weeks, meaning a better life for the Lebanese people and neighboring countries... and later we will witness a roadmap for a different kind of dialogue between Lebanon and its neighbors,” Barrack said.

He noted that Lebanon’s reforms and initial decisions have set the stage for broader cooperation and regional stability, emphasizing that the success of the process requires reciprocal action.

“The Lebanese government has taken the first step, and now ‘Israel’ must take a reciprocal step,” he added.

He clarified that “there was no American proposal directed at ‘Israel’”, stressing instead that Washington’s role was focused on “implementing an agreement that was violated”.

When asked about Hezbollah’s refusal to hand over its weapons, Barrack underscored that the matter is an internal Lebanese issue, saying, “We are not considering issuing any threats. Dealing with Hezbollah is a Lebanese procedure, and our role has been advisory”.

Barrack added that the next phase would include working with the Lebanese government to restore prosperity while exploring avenues for regional cooperation involving both “Israel” and Iran.

Barrack reiterated his confidence in Lebanon’s ability to move forward with reforms, stressing that upcoming steps would involve deeper cooperation between Lebanon and its neighbors, with the ultimate goal of restoring prosperity and ensuring long-term security.

As the US envoy's Lebanon talks continue, attention will now turn to how Beirut, “Tel Aviv” and regional actors approach the sensitive issues of security, sovereignty, and economic recovery.