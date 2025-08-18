- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Rubio Warns Ukraine: War Will Only Worsen Without a Deal
By Staff, Agencies
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned Kiev that the war with Russia will intensify if no peace agreement is reached soon, even as Washington insists it will not impose terms on Ukraine.
Speaking to CBS on Sunday, Rubio stressed that “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine… ultimately, it’s up to the Ukrainians” to decide whether to accept a deal. Still, he cautioned: “After three and a half years, this war is getting worse. It’s not getting better… It’s going to get worse”.
Rubio argued that an eventual settlement would require concessions from both Moscow and Kiev, saying: “There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get”.
He admitted such compromises could be “distasteful,” but insisted they are necessary to stop the bloodshed.
His remarks followed President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, where Trump suggested the parties were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict.
Trump added that he would advise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “make the deal” with Russia.
Putin, standing alongside Trump, reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness for peace, declaring that Russia is “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the fighting.
The Kremlin has long described the war as a Western proxy campaign against Russia, warning that the longer it drags on, the harsher the eventual terms will be for Ukraine.
Comments
- Related News