Russia Foils Ukrainian Car Bomb Plot on Crimean Bridge

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service [FSB] announced on Monday that it had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to carry out a car bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge.

According to the FSB, Kiev’s intelligence services had prepared a Chevrolet Volt electric car packed with a powerful improvised explosive device. The vehicle, which entered Russia from Ukraine through third countries, was intercepted and demined before reaching its target.

The car reportedly crossed into Russia from Georgia and was transported to the Krasnodar Region on a car carrier. It was then to be handed over to another driver, who — without knowledge of the explosives — would have driven it across the Crimean Bridge, effectively turning him into an unwitting suicide bomber.

“Despite all the trickery by the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers managed to promptly uncover their plans, identify and defuse the explosive device… and also detain all those involved in its delivery to the territory of our country,” the security agency stated.

The FSB added that this was the second Ukrainian attempt to target the 19km-long Crimean Bridge in 2025. In April, Belarusian security forces intercepted a minivan carrying over 500 kg of synthetic explosives that was also meant to be used in an attack on the strategic crossing linking Russia’s Krasnodar Region to Crimea.