Iraq to End US-Led Coalition Presence by September
By Staff, Agencies
The Iraqi government will end the presence of US-led coalition forces in Baghdad and at Ain al-Asad airbase in al-Anbar province by September, an aide to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani announced.
Advisor Hussein Allawi told the Iraqi News Agency that the move follows an agreement with coalition members and is part of Iraq’s plan to strengthen its armed forces while shifting toward bilateral defense partnerships.
He said the withdrawal will take place in two stages: the initial phase in September 2025, with full completion by September 2026. Iraq will continue advisory and capacity-building cooperation with international partners beyond that period.
Allawi stressed the decision reflects Iraq’s strategy to transition from multilateral military arrangements to bilateral ties, restoring relations with the US and coalition countries to pre-2014 strategic frameworks.
The Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops after the US assassination of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani and PMU deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020.
The two commanders are credited with playing a central role in defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
