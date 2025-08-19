Trump Calls Putin after Zelensky Meeting: We’re Finished

By Staff, Agencies

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has confirmed details of a conversation President Vladimir Putin has held with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, who placed the call to Moscow after pausing a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and his Western European backers.

The talks in the White House are thought to revolve around territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, a recognition of realities on the ground, and a security architecture that meets both Kiev’s and Moscow’s demands.

According to Ushakov, Trump’s most recent call lasted 40 minutes and both leaders expressed a readiness to discuss a resolution to the Ukraine conflict with Zelensky.

Trump hosted Zelensky, along with the leaders of France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Finland, and the heads of NATO and the European Commission for talks in Washington on the Ukraine conflict, where he used his public comments to shrug off German and French requests that a ceasefire be agreed in the short term.

Regarding potential communication with his Russian counterpart, Trump told the media briefing before going into today’s meetings “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished.”